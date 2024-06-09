Seminar on ‘Pakistan’s Macroeconomic Policy and Market Opportunities’ held

ISLAMABAD - On June 4, 2024, under the guidance and support of Qingdao Bureau of Commerce and Qingdao Municipal Party Committee Financial Office, HBL, Qingdao Rural and Commercial Bank and SCO Demonstration Zone successfully organised a seminar on ‘Pakistan’s Macroeconomic Policy and Market Opportunities’. Risha Mohyeddin, Global Treasurer, HBL Treasury and Global Markets, Cheng Wei, Country Manager, HBL China, Yu Hao, Deputy Director of Qingdao Municipal Bureau of Commerce, Yang Weiwei, Deputy Director of Qingdao Municipal Party Committee Financial Office, Lin Changhua, Deputy Director of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Demonstration Zone, Yu Fengxing, President of Qingdao Rural and Commercial Bank, Hou Haibin, Assistant of Qingdao Rural and Commercial Bank, and more than 70 enterprises participated in the seminar.

During the meeting, Risha Mohyeddin gave a speech on the topic of ‘Pakistan’s Local Economy, Foreign Exchange Policy and Market Opportunities’. Risha Mohyeddin analyzed Pakistan economic status, industrial policy, market demand, capital receipt and disbursement etc., and showed great potentials and opportunities in various fields such as agriculture, energy and information technology, which help enterprises to better position their products and services. Risha Mohyeddin emphasized the importance of deepening bilateral financial business relationships, increasing efforts to develop connectivity business in Shandong Province, respectively leveraging their business advantages in agricultural inclusion, agricultural financing and agricultural services, and focusing on ‘poverty alleviation and agricultural support’.

In addition, he emphasized the advantages of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor to strengthen business linkages with the South Asian region in terms of trade and project financing.

At the same time, many participating enterprises took advantage of this rare opportunity to have in-depth face-to-face exchanges with Risha Mohyeddin and Ms Cheng Wei on cross-border RMB settlement of China-Pakistan trade, foreign exchange transactions and other issues.

This visit has injected new vitality into the cooperation between Pakistan and China in the financial field. With the cooperation platform of the ‘Belt and Road’, HBL and Qingdao Rural and Commercial Bank have deepened the pragmatic cooperation, and jointly sought for new ideas and paths of cooperation under the current international situation. In the future, HBL will continue to play its professional advantages in the field of financial services and contribute more to the promotion of economic and trade cooperation and common development between the two countries.