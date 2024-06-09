Shibli expresses concern over running session by PPP Senator Palwasha

ISLAMABAD - Leader of the Opposition in the House Shibli Faraz has written to Chairman Senate Yousaf Raza Gilani expressing his concerns that the chairing of Friday’s session by PPP Senator Palwasha Khan in the presence of Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan was tantamount to undermining the authority and respect of the latter’s office.

The Upper House of the Parliament had witnessed an uproar during the last sitting after the opposition PTI claimed that Presiding Officer Senator Palwasha was chairing the session in the presence of deputy chairman Senate, which was contrary to parliamentary norms and practices. Earlier, Chairman Senate Gilani had left the house handing over the chair to Senator Palwasha whose name was among the panel of three presiding officers nominated for the present session.

In his letter, the opposition leader Shibli argued that according to international parliamentary practices, it was deemed inappropriate and disrespectful for any member to preside over the Senate sessions when the deputy chairman was present in the house. “The role of the Deputy Chairman is constitutionally significant, and bypassing this office undermines its authority and respect,” reads the letter.

PTI Senator Shibli alleged in the letter that the Rule 14 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate 2012 had been breached by giving the chair to Senator Palwasha in the presence of deputy chairman. “This is also an affront to the dignity of the constitutional office of the Deputy Chairman,” he underlined.

The Rule 14 states: “At the commencement of each session, the Chairman shall nominate, in order of precedence, from amongst the members a panel of not more than three Presiding Officers and, in the absence of the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman, the member having precedence amongst those present shall preside at the sitting.” The opposition leader said that the provision of Rule 14 was consistent with international parliamentary standards. “Similar protocols exist in the UK House of Lords and the US Senate, where the Deputy Speaker and President pro tempore, respectively, are accorded due respect and precedence when present,” he said. It is imperative for the orderly conduct of legislative business and the respect for parliamentary hierarchy that rules and decorum are strictly adhered to, Senator Shibli concluded.