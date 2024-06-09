Sunday, June 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Sindh excise department to be digitalised

Agencies
June 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Sindh’s Excise and Taxation Department is undergoing a digital transformation, with plans to move its tax system online and integrate it with the One Link platform. This decision was announced by Senior Provincial Minister Sharjeel Memon during a department meeting on Saturday.

The initiative aims to streamline tax collection and improve convenience for taxpayers. The meeting also addressed property tax and professional tax, with Minister Memon emphasizing the importance of meeting department targets. He directed strict action against employees who fall short of their goals, including suspension and other disciplinary measures.

The department informed the minister that notices were issued to 82 officers for failing to meet their targets. On a separate note, the meeting discussed the issuance of premium vehicle license plates. Authorities decided to release 10 plates in the platinum category,  11 in gold, and 10 in silver.

PML-N not responsible for damaging democracy, high inflation: Nawaz

Minister Memon stressed the importance of establishing an online payment system to simplify the tax payment process. Additionally, he emphasized the need for swift integration with the One Link platform for enhanced public convenience.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1717821776.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024