Six sale points set up for sacrificial animals in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Aurangzeb Haiyder Khan on Saturday has said that the district administration has set up six temporary sale point for sacrificial animals. Talking to media, he said that the sale points have been set up at Mela Mandi Ground in Sargodha, Burana bypass Sillanwali, Muazamabad bypass, Kotmomin, Water supply, Farooqa road in Sahiwal, New Sabzi Mandi in Bhera and Chugi Morr in Bhulwal whereas there will be no fee or charges on the sale and purchase of animals. Aurangzeb Haiyder said warned that action would be taken on violation of establishing illegal and unregistered sale points.

World food safety day observed

In connection with the World Food Safety Day, an awareness seminar was held at the office of Sargodha Food Safety Authority, here on Saturday. The event was presided over by Assistant Director Food, while union officials of the Food Safety Authority staff also participated. Speakers said that 40 per cent of food items were wasted before they reach the table. Therefore, they said landowners and food storage institutions should make efforts to preserve food and prevent its wastage. They said that it takes months to grow food while it takes a few moments to destroy it. Speakers added that every human being should make a sincere effort to protect food.

Murder mystery solved

Jhawrian police on Saturday traced a blind murder case. According to police, accused Ambreen, 30, of Jhawrian had informed police about the alleged murder of her husband, Saddam, 38, by unidentified people. Police during the investigation found her guilty. She admitted that she had killed her husband with the help of her lover and had threw the body into the nearby canal. Police arrested her and started an investigation.

11 arrested with drugs, arms

Sargodha police on Saturday arrested 11 accused from across the district. Police said that they raided various localities and held Inaam, Wasim, Rashid, Imran, Kamran, Suleman, Tahir, Kaleem, Wajahat, Nouman and Khaleel and recovered 2.6 kg hashish,1.3kg heroin, 345 liter liquor, 12 pistols, 4 guns, 235 bullets, 333 empty bottles and valuables worth millions of rupees from them.