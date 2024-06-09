Soldiers must be provided bullet proof vehicles, Mian Mateen

LAHORE - President Patriotic Companions and trade leader Mian Mateen said Saturday that the officials and officers of the security forces should be provided bullet proof vehicles and latest weapons including special safety tools to protect their bodies during gun battle with terrorists. Mian Mateen said that a large number of soldiers embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting terrorists in the recent past. He said that the government must take important measures to ensure provision of bullet proof vehicles and other modern safety tools for the soldiers who are fighting against terrorists. He regretted that the government is spending in all sectors but not doing enough to protect the lives of security officials. He also hoped that Chief of Army Staff will leave no stone unturned to ensure best safety measures for the soldiers involved in fight against terrorists across the country.