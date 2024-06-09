Sunday, June 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Soldiers must be provided bullet proof vehicles, Mian Mateen

Our Staff Reporter
June 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   President Patriotic Companions and trade leader Mian Mateen said Saturday that the officials and officers of the security forces should be provided bullet proof vehicles and latest weapons including special safety tools to protect their bodies during gun battle with terrorists. Mian Mateen said that a large number of soldiers embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting terrorists in the recent past. He said that the government must take important measures to ensure provision of bullet proof vehicles and other modern safety tools for the soldiers who are fighting against terrorists. He regretted that the government is spending in all sectors but not doing enough to protect the lives of security officials. He also hoped that Chief of Army Staff will leave no stone unturned to ensure best safety measures for the soldiers involved in fight against terrorists across the country.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1717914239.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024