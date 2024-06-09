Student killed in rare Panama campus shooting

PANAMA CITY - A rare campus shooting in Panama left at least one person dead as two gunmen attacked a group of university students, apparently due to a gang dispute, police said Friday. Another person was wounded in the attack on the grounds of a University of Panama site in the southwestern city of Santiago de Veraguas, authorities said. The motive was thought to be a settling of scores between criminal groups, police deputy commissioner Hector Delgado said in a video posted on social media. Shootings at universities and schools are not common in Panama, a country of 4.2 million people that recorded 544 homicides in 2023.