Task force formed to reform KP health sector

PESHAWAR - A , chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur, has been established to reform the health sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a notification issued here on Saturday. Dr. Nizam Ud Din, MD Diplomate American Board Medicine Consultant, is also included in the members, and all other members of the 10-member are post-doctoral graduates abroad. The will serve as an advisory body under the Health Sector Reforms.

and will focus on the provision of medical equipment, up-gradation, and improvement of management in government hospitals.

The will prepare recommendations to develop the health system on modern lines and address issues in government hospitals. It will oversee health facilities’ upgrade, manage funds, assess equipment requirements, introduce modern systems, latest technologies, and address any other issues deemed appropriate by the , as per the notification.

The members of the include Medicine Consultant Dr. Nizam Uddin, Vascular Surgeon Dr. Jamal Fazal Rabi, Nephrologist Dr. Muhammad Waqar Khattak, Dr. Ashfaq Ullahg, Psychiatrist Professor Dr. Aftab Alam Khan, Dr. Fattahullah Khan, Interventional Gastroenterologist Maaz Bin Badshah, Medicine Consultant Dr. Sharif Uz Zaman Khan, and Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan.