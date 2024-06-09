Teachers visit to FC Balochistan (North) Headquarters

A group of sixty-four teachers from different districts of Balochistan province visited headquarters of FC Balochistan (North) under 'Safar Mualim' campaign.

They were briefed about efforts of FC for welfare of local people and maintaining peace in Balochistan.

IG FC Balochistan (North) Major General Chaudhry Ameer Ajmal met the teachers and answered their questions.

He said teachers are an important pillar of society and can bring changes in Balochistan with their positive role.

The teachers appreciated the efforts of FC for establishing peace in Balochistan and paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during these efforts.

They termed the visit useful and requested to continue such activities.