Sunday, June 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Teachers visit to FC Balochistan (North) Headquarters

Teachers visit to FC Balochistan (North) Headquarters
Web Desk
1:14 PM | June 09, 2024
National

A group of sixty-four teachers from different districts of Balochistan province visited headquarters of FC Balochistan (North) under 'Safar Mualim' campaign.        

They were briefed about efforts of FC for welfare of local people and maintaining peace in Balochistan.          

IG FC Balochistan (North) Major General Chaudhry Ameer Ajmal met the teachers and answered their questions. 

He said teachers are an important pillar of society and can bring changes in Balochistan with their positive role.                                         

The teachers appreciated the efforts of FC for establishing peace in Balochistan and paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during these efforts.     

They termed the visit useful and requested to continue such activities.     

Randhawa directs to complete repair work of Faisal Mosque shortly

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1717914239.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024