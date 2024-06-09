Thatta Police recover son of businessman, his driver after armed encounter

THATTA - Thatta’s CIA Police on Saturday, recovered a man from the outskirts of Jhirk town after a brief encounter.

According to sources, Ghulam Abbas Nandwani’s son and his driver, Jabbar, were abducted by a group of miscreants who shifted them to an unknown location near Jhirk town, Thatta. The local police sprang into action, and cordoned off the area. CIA Incharge SHO Mumtaz Brohi led the search operation, stopping a suspicious vehicle belonging to the facilitators of the key perpetrators. The arrested suspect revealed that the abductees were shifted to a place near Jhirk town.

After gathering information from the kidnappers’ facilitators, Thatta police and Karachi police, led by CIA Incharge, proceeded towards Jhirk. A raid on a guest house in Otaq, Jhirk, resulted in a crossfire between the abductors and police. Two kidnappers, Manzoor Machi and Nazeer Solangi, were arrested after a brief encounter. During interrogation, the accused revealed that Abbas Nandwani’s driver was also involved in the kidnapping and had provided information about their movement.

An official from Karachi police, who participated in the operation, confirmed that an FIR was lodged at the Sachal police station by the abductee’s father.

SHO Mumtaz Brohi warned that two accomplices were still at large and a hunt was underway to apprehend them. “None of those involved in the incident will be spared,” he said. SSP Thatta Imran Khan stated that the matter seemed sensitive and required a thorough investigation.

The recovered person was also interrogated, and the police are investigating the driver’s involvement in the kidnapping. The authorities have assured that justice will be served and the perpetrators will be brought to book.