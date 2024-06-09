The Murder of Curiosity

A few days ago, on a beautiful rainy day, I posed an intriguing question to my 7-year-old nephew: “How does it rain?” Without hesitation, he answered, “God does.” After a brief pause, I asked again, “How?” He promptly responded, “God knows better.” The conversation fell into an awkward silence, but I seized the moment to explain the basics of the rain cycle to him. I described how water evaporates, forms clouds, and eventually returns to the earth as raindrops. Intrigued, he began to show a keen interest in understanding the process. His curiosity awakened, and he started asking questions and connecting the dots to comprehend how rain truly works. This experience made me realize how curiosity can be stifled and how engaging with questions can unlock a child’s innate curiosity.

Renowned artist Pablo Picasso once said, “All children are born artists, the problem is to remain an artist as we grow up.” I agree with Picasso and would add that all kids are born scientists, but we often stifle their scientific traits by quashing their inherent curiosity. The family is the first institution that plays a crucial role in a child’s cognitive development and curiosity. A family can either nurture or diminish this curiosity. Parents are responsible for engaging with their children’s questions and encouraging their curiosity rather than dismissing their inquiries as silly or stupid. As Einstein famously said, “The important thing is not to stop questioning. Curiosity has its own reason for existing.” Parents should encourage their children to ask questions, think openly, and investigate their confusions on their own.

Families indeed play a crucial role in nurturing the curiosity of children. Parents and caregivers are the primary sources of stimulation and learning for young minds from the earliest stages of life. By fostering an environment where questions are welcomed and exploration is encouraged, families can significantly enhance a child’s natural inquisitiveness. Engaging in activities such as reading together, conducting simple experiments, and exploring nature can ignite a lifelong passion for discovery. Conversely, dismissing a child’s questions or discouraging their explorations can dampen their enthusiasm for learning. Thus, it is essential for families to actively support and cultivate their children’s curiosity, setting the foundation for a lifetime of intellectual growth and wonder.

After family, school is the second most important institution that plays a significant role in shaping and often curbing the curiosity of children. While schools have the potential to be environments of exploration and learning, the structured and standardized nature of many educational systems can inadvertently stifle a child’s natural inquisitiveness. Emphasis on rote learning, standardized testing, and strict curriculums often leaves little room for creative thinking and questioning. Instead of fostering a love for learning, schools can sometimes transform curiosity into a quest for grades and conformity. Teachers, constrained by these systems, may struggle to encourage open-ended inquiry and independent thinking. Therefore, educational institutions must recognize the importance of nurturing curiosity and adapt their methods to promote critical thinking, creativity, and a lifelong passion for discovery.

Our flawed education system significantly hinders children’s curiosity and critical thinking. It relies heavily on rote learning, encouraging students to memorize information rather than think critically, research, and answer questions based on their understanding. Teachers in schools and colleges provide fixed questions with predetermined answers, compelling students to conform to these standards in examinations. When students attempt to answer according to their understanding, they often receive lower grades, which discourages them. John W. Gardner aptly described this situation: “Much education today is monumentally ineffective. All too often we are giving young people cut flowers when we should be teaching them to grow their own plants.” This approach stifles curiosity and creativity, pushing students to prioritize grades over rational and critical thinking to compete with their peers.

Even our higher education system faces significant issues in fostering critical thinking, creativity, and innovation. It remains focused on achieving good grades and high GPAs rather than nurturing creative and innovative ideas. Having taught at a private university for the past few months, I have observed a serious lack of interest and motivation among students. After conducting research and careful observation, I discovered that a major barrier to their engagement is a lack of curiosity. They show no interest in academic or real-world questions, focusing solely on passing exams and obtaining high marks. In this context, universities can play a crucial role in developing students’ critical thinking skills by creating an environment that encourages debate and discussion, promoting out-of-the-box thinking. Universities should support debating societies, study circles, and training sessions to help students learn to think critically, view issues from multiple perspectives, and thrive in a society that values diversity, tolerance, and respect for differing opinions.

Civilizations, societies, and human ideas have evolved alongside the changing circumstances of the world. Those who adapt and embrace new ideas survive and flourish, while those who cling to outdated beliefs are rejected by nature and become extinct. Curiosity is the key to evolution and adaptation. All scientific discoveries, new inventions, and philosophies stem from the seed of curiosity. To survive in a rapidly changing world, we must keep this curiosity alive. Families should nurture the seed of curiosity in children, and our education system should protect and cultivate the tree of curiosity and critical thinking, allowing society to benefit from its fruits in the form of new inventions and discoveries.

Mudasir Hassan

The writer is a lecturer in international relations and political science at Qurtaba University Peshawar.