Three dead as car plunges into Muzaffarabad’s Neelam River
Web Desk
3:39 PM | June 09, 2024
In a tragic incident, a car plunged into the Neelum River near Kareemabad, Muzaffarabad, resulting in the deaths of three people and leaving two others injured.

As per details, the car carrying 8-10 passengers was traveling from Taobat to Kel when it plunged into the river near Kareemabad.

Rescue efforts are underway, but the strong current and depth of the river are posing challenges.

The car has not been recovered from the river, and there are fears of more casualties.

Eyewitnesses said that the car was swept away by the river’s strong current, making it difficult for rescue teams to locate it.

In a separate incident, at least 7 people were killed and six others injured when a van plunged into a deep ravine near Swat’s Malam Jabba.

According to police, the van carrying 12 staff members of a local hotel fell into a gorge while taking a sharp turn, killing seven people on the spot and critically injuring six others.

After being informed, Pakistan army personnel reached the Malam Jabba spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital.

In a similar incident on May 29, at least 27 people had been killed after a bus overturned and fell into a ditch in Washuk, Balochistan.

The accident occurred due to overspeeding, said police adding that women and children were among the deceased. The ill-fated bus was traveling from Turbat to Quetta.

