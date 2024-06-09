Traders reject Tajer Dost scheme

Mardan - Markaze Tanzeem-e-Tajiran (MTT) provincial general secretary and President of Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Zahir Shah, has termed the ‘Tajer Dost scheme’ as a scheme against traders. He stated that through this scheme, the federal board of revenue (FBR) aims to trap traders in an unfair tax system.

Zahir Shah expressed these views while talking to the media. He added that there is an attempt to deceive traders under the guise of paying a tax of twelve hundred rupees annually. “We will not allow a noose to be put around the neck of businessmen.

We will take all possible measures for the rights of businessmen. Consultation with stakeholders is necessary to increase the tax net,” he added. He mentioned that he had expressed reservations about the Trader Friend Scheme a month ago and had informed the concerned authorities, including Chairman FBR, about these reservations.

He argued that while the tax net should be increased, it should not be at the expense of existing taxpayers. He criticized bureaucracy for misleading governments with fake and incorrect data, which does not increase national income but rather fraud and corruption. He rejected the scheme, calling it business-killing and based on fraud, dishonesty, and bias.

Shah also mentioned that if a trader has a high income, they are ready to pay more tax, advocating for income-based taxation. He warned that if the FBR starts actions against traders under this scheme without a proper system, traders will know how to protect themselves. He emphasized the need for stakeholder consultation to increase the tax net and warned that without confidence-building measures, there would be no revenue increase within the existing FBR structure. He also called for reducing electricity prices, revising contracts with IPPs, ending load-shedding, making Sui gas tariffs fair, completing the Pak-Iran gas pipeline project, and starting border trade with neighboring countries.