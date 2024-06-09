UN women representative calls on CM GB

GILGIT - Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Haji Gul Bur Khan said the provincial government is taking practical steps to empower women in the region.

He said that his government was working for the empowerment of women in remote and backward areas. Necessary measures are being taken to improve the literacy rate of women in these areas, he said while talking to the representative of UN Women in Pakistan, Lansana Wonneh, who called on him here on Saturday.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister appreciated the successful organisation of the Women’s Summit in Gilgit-Baltistan by the UN Woman and said the government has also enacted necessary legislation in this regard.

The literacy rate of women in Gilgit-Baltistan is encouraging and special support of UN Women is needed to improve the situation of women and increase their literacy rate in the remote areas of Gilgit-Baltistan, he said and added the government of Gilgit-Baltistan appreciates the interest of UN Women in promoting gender equality and empowering women in the region and will ensure all possible cooperation in this regard. For the first time, he said the government of Gilgit-Baltistan has established a research and policy unit to tackle gender-based issues.

On the occasion, Lansana Wonneh appreciated the efforts of the GB government for empowering women and said that the representation of women in the provincial cabinet reflected the government’s vision for women’s empowerment. Compared to other provinces of Pakistan, the UN Women’s work is progressing extremely well in Gilgit-Baltistan, she said. She also said that the UN Women wanted to work with the government to improve the well-being and empowerment of women in Gilgit-Baltistan, especially in remote and backward areas. In this regard, she said a long-term agreement will be signed with the Sonny Jauri Centre for Public Policy. The women of Gilgit-Baltistan have achieved prominent positions in various fields, which is an example for other regions as well, she added.