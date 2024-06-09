Visually impaired persons stage protest demo against government for not giving extension in jobs

Rawalpindi - A good number of visually-impaired persons employed with various government departments held a protest demonstration on Saturday at Fiazabad against the administration for not extending the job tenure. The blind protestors demanded the Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz to accept their demands of granting them extension in job tenure. They also demanded CM to create a quota in government jobs for them. Mess of protestors on city’s busiest Benazir Bhutto Road caused an intense traffic jam posing hardships for commuters and pedestrians. According to details, scores of visually-impaired persons gathered Faizabad and staged sit in. They chanted slogans against government and demanded action to protect their jobs. Meanwhile, local administration and police rushed to the protest site and negotiated the protestors.

They told the protestors that they were here to hold talks with them and also assured them for protection of their jobs. They also told the protestors that the government was taking concrete steps to provide blind people the job opportunities so that they could earn livelihood in a respectable way.

Upon this, the visually-impaired persons ended their sit-in. Meanwhile, SDPO New Town Circle Chaudhry Assar along with his force reached at the scene and provided the visually impaired protestors with cold drinks and water.