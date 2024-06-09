Sunday, June 09, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

World Food Safety Day event held at NED University

APP
June 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   World Food Safety Day event  was held at NED University of Engineering and Technology in collaboration with the Institute of Engineers, Pakistan and Sindh Food Authority (SFA).

Director General SFA, Agha Fakhur Hussain Durrani while addressing the ceremony as a chief guest, underscored the Authority’s commitment to maintaining high food safety standards and proactive efforts in building resilient food systems, said a statement on Saturday.  He highlighted the mission to ensure accurate labelling, training and awareness programmes, regulatory compliance and innovation while safeguarding public health. During the panel discussion, Dr Seema Ashraf discussed the importance of harmonising provincial food standards with international and federal criteria.

Technical panellists, including Adnan Sultan, Dr Habiba Shah and Dr Zubala Yasir Lutfi recommended enhanced collaboration among academia, industry, and  SFA to improve standards for unpacked foods and increase awareness among household food handlers.

PML-N not responsible for damaging democracy, high inflation: Nawaz

The guest of honour, Engr. Munsarim Saif spoke on the food industry’s role and the importance of partnerships with SFA. Vice Chancellor of NED University, Prof. Dr Sarosh Hasmat Lodhi concluded the event with remarks and the distribution of souvenirs and certificates.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-06-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1717821776.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024