Sunday, June 09, 2024
WWF advisor declares Karachi Port “Dead Zone” for aquatic life

Agencies
June 09, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI    -   Moazzam Khan, Technical Advisor at the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), has declared Karachi Port and its adjacent regions as a “dead zone” for aquatic life. Speaking to a local TV channel on the occasion of World Oceans Day, Khan expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating state of Karachi’s sea, attributing the decline in aquatic life to human activities. He highlighted that a staggering 500 million gallons of sewage are discharged into the sea daily, exacerbating the situation.

Khan pointed out that the contamination stemming from Lyari River, Malir River, and other water bodies is significantly impacting the marine ecosystem, with pollution effects extending up to approximately 10 kilometers outside Karachi Port.

The WWF Advisor underscored the alarming pollution levels in areas such as Gulbai and Masher Colony, emphasizing that no marine life can be found in these severely polluted zones.

Khan lamented that the pollution has led to the designation of Karachi Port and its surroundings as a “dead zone” for aquatic life, resulting in the extinction of around 10 vital marine species in the area.

