Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday congratulated the Hindu com­munity on the occasion of Holi festival. In a message on the occasion, the chief minister said that the fes­tival of Holi was the day of victory of truth and truth for Hindus and the use of colours in it was a symbol of the arrival of spring, saying that the Hindu commu­nity settled in Balochistan for centuries has become a part of our traditions and culture. The minorities in Balochistan have full religious freedom and full and equal rights, he said, adding, the Hindu community has always played an important role in the develop­ment of Pakistan and Balochistan. He said that the re­ligion of Islam guaranteed the protection of the rights of people belonging to all religions and their religious freedom. CM Bizenjo said that the provincial govern­ment has also ensured the protection of temples and gurdwaras across the province by taking special mea­sures for the protection of minorities. Minorities are being given all the rights with full religious freedom and protection is being provided to the ancient reli­gious places belonging to the Hindu religion settled in Balochistan, he maintained. He said that there was an ancient Hindu place of worship like Hinglaj Mata Mandir in Balochistan until today, the Hindu com­munity was performing all its religious rituals with complete freedom.