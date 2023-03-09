LAHORE        -        BN Polo and DS Polo carved out contrasting victories in the Century Ventures National Open Polo Championship for Quaid-e-Azam Gold Cup 2023 matches here at Lahore Polo Club on Wednesday. Sensational Elena Venot excelled in BN Polo’s tremendous 9-5 win over FG Polo in the first match of the day.

Elena, the only female player representing BN Polo in the tournament, put up a brilliant show and malleted four fabulous goals. Hamza Mawaz Khan hammered a hat-trick and Tito Ruiz a brace. For FG Polo,Juan Ambroggio and Ramiro Zavaleta converted a brace each while Mian Abbas Mukhtar hit a goal. FG Polo started the five-chukker match by converting two goals against one by BN Polo to take a 2-1 lead. The second chukker saw BN Polo bouncing with three back-to-back goals against one by FG Polo to have a 4-3 lead.

They added one more in their tally in the third chukker to enhance their lead to 5-3. In the fourth chukker, both the teams converted two goals each, with BN Polo still having a 7-5 lead. BN Polo played better polo in the fifth and last chukker by smashing in two back-to-back goals to win the match by 9-5. Hissam Ali Hyder and Javier Gurrero’s heroics helped DS Polo defeat HN Polo by 7-6 in the thrilling second match of the day. Both the heroes – Hissam and Gurrero – contributed with a hat-trick each while Bilal Haye converted one for DS Polo.

Raja Mikail Sami played well for HN Polo and thrashed in three goals while Santiago Loza scored a brace and Haider Naseem one goal. DS Polo had a fine start, taking a 1-0 lead with a field goal but soon HN Polo equalized the score at 1-1. The second chukker was dominated by DS Polo, who malleted two back-to-back goals to earn a 3-1 lead. The third chukker saw both the sides scoring a brace each, with DS Polo still having a 5-3 lead. In the fourth chukker, HN Polo bounced back well through a hat-trick to take a 6-5 lead but DS Polo scored an equalizer, making it 6-6.