ISLAMABAD - Member of British Parliament and British Prime Minister’s trade envoy Mark Eastwood Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar for the enchantment of bilateral trade. Federal Minister for Commerce welcomed the visit of Mark Eastwood to the commerce ministry and appreciated his efforts for the enhancement of bilateral trade between the two countries. Syed Naveed said Pakistan honored trustworthy relations between the two countries, adding that there were great potential for the investors in the field of education, health, energy, textile and other sectors. Only need to push them to right direction, he continued. He said economic stabilization and economic growth are the key priorities of the present government and hoped for the stability in the country in near future. UK trade envoy said Pakistan and UK are enjoying durable, historical and cooperative relations which need to be resilient through enhancement of bilateral trade. He also acknowledged that the large number of Pakistanis residing in the UK are playing their full role in the development of the country.