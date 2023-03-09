Share:

KHANEWAL - The officials of the agricul­tural department recovered a huge amount of expired pesticides worth millions of rupees after a crackdown launched here on Wednes­day against the illicit drugs supply. The team comprising Assistant Director Khurrum Shehzad and an officer Dr Muhammad Yasir launched a raid on the directives of the local DC over repeated com­plaints of supply of expired and ineffective agricultural medicines in markets, said the officials. The medicines worth Rs144,012 were caught from the spot located at Adda Nawan Chowk. The case was registered with Sadr police station and ex­pired medicines were also handed over to the police, the officials further added.