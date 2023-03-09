Share:

The federal cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday approved Pakistan’s first National Clean Air Policy.

The Ministry of Climate Change briefed the cabinet meeting on the policy. In 2021, Pakistan was among the three most polluted countries in the world, while Karachi and Lahore are among the most polluted cities in the world.

During the briefing, it was further informed that air pollution had become a big problem in Pakistan and 235,000 deaths were reported due to air pollution in 2019. “Air pollution has reduced life expectancy in Pakistan and the problem of smog in winter has also become dangerous,” the cabinet informed.

The participants in the meeting were also told that the National Clean Air Policy would help in reducing air pollution in the country. A National Action Committee would be formed under the policy and a technical committee would provide support to the committee.