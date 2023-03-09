Share:

LAHORE-Chief Executive of Maryam Food Company Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and convener of Standing Committee for Food, Jeddah Chamber of Commerce and Industry Maryam Bint Haibat visited Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday and had a detailed meeting with Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry. Parvez Iqbal, a Pakistani businessman based in Saudi Arabia, was also present on the occasion.

During the meeting, issues regarding mutual trade, investment, imports and exports came under discussion. Maryam bint Haibat said that a memorandum of understanding will be signed with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry soon and the company will do annual business of 60 million riyals annually.

She said that the company related to Halal food business has been providing services in Saudi Arabia for 22 years. She said that Halal food will be imported from Pakistan.

Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice President Zafar Mehmood Chaudhary said that Pakistan’s Halal food sector has potential to meet the needs of Saudi Arabia and the other countries. He invited Saudi investors to invest in many sectors of Pakistan. He also shed light on Pakistan’s export potential, trade and investment opportunities and the services of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the cause of industry, trade and economy.