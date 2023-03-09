Share:

LAHORE - Central Park defeated Vital Developers by 8 runs to win Central Park Spring Festival Cricket final played at Central Park Cricket Stadium. Batting first, Central Park scored 60-7 in 6 overs. M Shehbaz hit 25, Abdul Ghaffar 20 and Mubasher Habib 15 runs. In reply, Vital Developers could score 52-9. Fahim top-scored with 30 runs. For Central Park, Basharat Ali took 3 wickets, Hasnain Shah, Abdul Ghaffar and Nisar 2 wickets each.

Chief guest Usman Anwar, MD Urban Developers, along with Malik Zahid, Nasir Majeed, Ch Sarwar, Akhtar Ali and Muhammad Kaleem, distributed prizes among the winners and runners-up. At the end of the match, Tahir Javed, Mian Haris and Mian Ibrahim congratulated Usman Anwar and Manager Sports Muhammad Kaleem for organizing the event and gave a cash award of Rs 50,000 to the Central Park Sports Department.