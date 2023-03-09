Share:

BEIJING - China on Wednesday announced over $210,000 in assistance to Ukraine for its nuclear safety program. “China will donate 200,000 euros (approximately $210,814) to Ukraine’s nuclear safety and security technical assistance program, aiming to strengthen the safety of Ukraine’s nuclear facilities with concrete actions,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a news conference in Beijing, according to Chinese daily Global Times. Beijing’s announcement came after Kyiv said diplomatic talks between Ukraine and Russia on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) had reached a “dead end,” as fighting around the plant under Russian control continues for over a year. On Sunday, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko had also said reports from International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).