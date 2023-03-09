Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has taken an important initiative to recruit 897 doctors on ad-hoc, contract basis for provision of health facilities to peo­ple in remote areas of the province. The CM, in this regard, approved the recruitment of doctors on ad-hoc/contract basis for the vacant posts in various categories. He gave this approval on the summary sent by the Health Depart­ment. After the approval of the chief minister, 897 doc­tors will be recruited on ad-hoc/contract basis. These posts include Medical Officer, Lady Medical Officer, Dental Surgeon, Specialist, Assistant Professor and Senior Registrar. Doctors recruited on ad-hoc and con­tract basis will be posted in remote and backward ar­eas. The aim of this initiative is to immediately meet the shortage of doctors and provide treatment facilities to the people at their doorsteps. There is a clear instruc­tion of the chief minister that the recruited doctors will not be appointed in any big hospital including Quetta. Information Technology (IT) Department will set up monitoring mechanism to ensure attendance and ser­vice delivery of recruited doctors.

BALOCHISTAN CM REACHES GWADAR ON 3-DAY OFFICIAL VISIT

Balochistan Chief Minister (CM) Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo reached Gwadar on a three-day official visit on Wednesday, where he would inaugurate and inspect various development projects during his visit. The chief minister would also hold meetings with local fishermen and other various delegations. Besides, he would also preside over a high-level meeting related to law and or­der and development issues. Provincial Ministers Mir Ziaullah Langau, Abdul Rasheed Baloch and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Mir Hamal Kalmati are also accompanying the chief minister. Balochistan Chief Sec­retary Abdul Aziz Uqaili and secretaries of various pro­vincial departments are also present in Gwadar.