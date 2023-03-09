Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Wednesday emphasised that a “handful of misguided elements" cannot break the resolve of the people of Balochistan and the armed forces were committed to peace in the province, said the military’s media wing in a statement.

“Handful of misguided elements cannot shake the resolve of the people of Balochistan and the armed forces are committed towards ensuring peace and prosperity,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) quoted the army chief as saying during a visit to Gwadar.

The ISPR said that the army chief passed the remarks during his interaction with Balochistan’s local notables, elected representatives and people from different walks of life.

The army chief was also briefed on the prevailing security situation, the formation’s operational preparedness for the security of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and efforts for ensuring a peaceful and secure environment.

The ISPR said that Gen Munir appreciated the efforts of all ranks and urged them to continue working with professional commitment for the good of the people of Balochistan.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and Quetta Corps Commander Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor were also present during the visit.

The army chief's visit to the coastal city holds importance in view of the worsening law and order situation in the province bordering Afghanistan and Iran.

Earlier this week, nine security personnel embraced martyrdom when a suicide bomber rammed his motorcycle carrying Balochistan Constabulary men near Sibbi.