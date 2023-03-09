Share:

D.I.KHAN - A police man was martyred and four other personnel got injured as ter­rorists opened fire at a police mobile deployed to provide security to the census team in the limits of Daraban Police Station, here on Wednesday.

According to police, the police per­sonnel were on their duty when some unidentified assailants opened fire at them in Garah Mastan area.

As a result, Constable Gul Faraz res­ident of Buner, Aftab Ahmad resident of Swat from PTS Kohat and Driver Sabir of Gomal University Police sta­tion got seriously injured.

Meanwhile ASI Hayat Ullah of Da­raban Police Station and Muhammad Naeem from PTS Kohat re­ceived minor injuries. The in­jured were immediately shift­ed to Mufti Mehmood Hospital where constable Gul Faraz suc­cumbed to his injuries. How­ever, the attackers managed to escape from the scene. Af­ter the incident, District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qa­iserani put the police securi­ty on high alert across the dis­trict. The police and other law enforcement agencies reached the area and initiated a search operation to hunt down the perpetrators, adding that no arrests had been made so far. The banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsi­bility for the attack.