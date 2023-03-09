D.I.KHAN - A police man was martyred and four other personnel got injured as terrorists opened fire at a police mobile deployed to provide security to the census team in the limits of Daraban Police Station, here on Wednesday.
According to police, the police personnel were on their duty when some unidentified assailants opened fire at them in Garah Mastan area.
As a result, Constable Gul Faraz resident of Buner, Aftab Ahmad resident of Swat from PTS Kohat and Driver Sabir of Gomal University Police station got seriously injured.
Meanwhile ASI Hayat Ullah of Daraban Police Station and Muhammad Naeem from PTS Kohat received minor injuries. The injured were immediately shifted to Mufti Mehmood Hospital where constable Gul Faraz succumbed to his injuries. However, the attackers managed to escape from the scene. After the incident, District Police Officer Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani put the police security on high alert across the district. The police and other law enforcement agencies reached the area and initiated a search operation to hunt down the perpetrators, adding that no arrests had been made so far. The banned militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has claimed responsibility for the attack.