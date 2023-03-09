Share:

RAWALPINDI - Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf of the Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench on Wednesday termed the failure of the Rawalpindi administration and police to paralyze the life system through protest sit-ins and road closures on the occasion of Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march.

“The Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, City Police Officer, Regional Police Officer and Chief Traffic Officer Rawalpindi have badly failed in performing their duties with dedication and commitment to maintain law and order situation,” the judge of apex court remarked while announcing the verdict over petitions filed by citizens against PTI for road closures during long march. The LHC Rawalpindi Bench also directed Secretary Establishment Division and Chief Secretary Punjab to initiate strict legal action against these officers. The court also ordered them to hold inquiry against these officers and to submit the report with court within three months.

“The provincial and federal secretaries, district administration, National Highway and Motorway Police and city traffic police should evolve such a coordinated and organized strategy to avoid occurrence of such situation in future,” the judge observed. Meanwhile, the apex court also made unconditional apology of Secretary General of PTI as part of verdict and remarked, “There is no direct role of PTI Chief and Secretary General seen in road blockage and paralysing normal life,” the judge ruled. The court said that maintaining law and order and protecting lives and property is sole responsibility of commissioner, DC and AC, whereas, the DC and SSP Operations had assured the court that all the roads blocked by protesters would be opened.

“The role of CPO Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari was totally irresponsible who not only failed in discharging his official duties but also took no action against protesters,” said LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Mirza Waqas Rauf. Rather, police had registered two cases against unknown persons but never laid hand over the real accused, he said in a 22-page decision.

The judge also remarked that the role of RPO was not different from CPO and likewise the bad performance of NHMWP can’t be overlooked. “Providing best travel facilities to citizens on national highways and motorway is prime responsibility of NHMWP and the law of the land also binds the armed forces and other law enforcement agencies to assist motorway police,” he said adding that the government had not provided the motorway police with locks ups to detain the protesters after arrest.

It may be noted that a business man namely Khalid Mehmood, PPP leader Khalid Nawaz Bobby and Sheikh Muhammad Hafeez, President Cannt Traders Association, had filed separate petitions through their lawyers Saleh Muhammad, Asad Abbasi and Col (R) Inam ur Rahim against PTI chief for paralysing normal life by closing roads during long march. The petitioners made Federal Interior Secretary, Chief Secretary Punjab, IG police Punjab, RPO, CPO, DC, Commissioner of Rawalpindi and PTI Chief Imran Khan and Secretary General Asad Umar as respondents.