Last week, I wrote about the conflicts between the indigenous Sami minority people in Norway and the majority state. 150 wind turbines had been built in a traditional Sami reindeer herding area. Windmills and reindeer cannot coexist and the ethnic Norwegians must give up their livelihood and culture, at the expense of electricity production, never mind, green electricity. This week, I shall write a bit more about the concrete conflict, and I shall broaden it to include trust in politics in general, or lack thereof. Many times, the majority leaders are heavy-handed, ignorant and arrogant, leaving minorities, this time, ethnic minorities, suffer. Since most countries, if not all, have minorities, there are lessons to learn for all of us.

Last week, the Norwegian Sami people, led by their main organisation ‘Norske Samers Riksforbund’ (NSR), together with the main organisation for young environmentalists, ‘Natur og Ungdom’, held major ‘dharna’ demonstrations in the country’s capital Oslo. They began with a sit-down manifestation in the lobby of the Ministry of Oil and Energy, making it difficult for staff and visitors enter the building, and then the demonstrators moved on to a similar manifestation outside the Ministry of Finance, before the police removed them, charging some if they refused to leave. The final manifestation was held last Friday, when demonstrators blocked the main street leading to the Royal Palace where the weekly cabinet meeting was to be held, forcing the ministers to enter from the back of the building. It was all done peacefully, with the President of the Sami Council, Silje Karine Muotka, present, a singer and actress by the name of Silje Marie Hætta Isaksen, and the world-famous Greta Thunberg, who came over from neighbouring Sweden to show solidarity with the indigenous people and environmentalists. Government ministers stopped by and talked with the demonstrators. PM Jonas Gahr Støre came, immediately upon his return from the Svalbard Island in the far north-west of mainland Norway. This week, he visited Karasjok, at the Finnmark plateau in the north of the country, holding discussions with the elected Sami Council.

The reason for the demonstrations and conflict was that 150 wind turbines had been build on the Fosen Peninsula in Central Norway about ten years ago, but the Supreme Court decided 500 days ago that the construction was illegal, done without proper permits, not having taken into account the interests of the reindeer herding community of the indigenous Sami people, and no corrective measures had been implemented. Therefore, the Sami people and young environmentalists lost their patience, calling for action through their major demonstrations. The court ruling doesn’t state if the turbines must be pulled down, switched off at particular times of the year, moved to other locations, or if other measures should be implemented. The court ruling doesn’t say how to correct the situation, but it says it is an abuse on the human rights of the Sami community and their ability to exercise their traditional culture and livelihood. This stands against the fact that the wind turbines in question produces all electricity to Trondheim, Norway’s third largest city nearby. Also, it is ‘green electricity’, not based on fossil sources.

When he addressed the demonstrators, the PM admitted to abuse of the rights of the Sami people, and the government must in the near future hold discussions and find corrective measures on Fosen Penisnsula, satisfactory to all parties. There would also be further implications regarding Sami communities elsewhere in the country, and even to minorities elsewhere in the world, as regards modern infrastructure, land use, livelihood and culture. Several issues are indeed ‘Gordian knots’, difficult to solve in the best interest of all, indeed the vulnerable indigenous minority. But also the indigenous and other Norwegians in the region would want further industrialization and modern development. Already, there are plans for major electricity production in the region. Elsewhere on ‘Nordkalotten’, in North-Sweden, there are plans for large industrial developments and the building of one of Europe’s largest battery factories and the extraction of huge deposits of unique minerals in and near a traditional Sami community in Kiruna. As Sweden in January took over the chair of the EU Commission for the next six months, it held the inaugural meetings in that winter wonderland.

In summing up the conflict issues, and the relationship between rulers and the ruled, I would like to underline that in future, it is essential that new and much more inclusive discussions are established to reach amicable solutions when modernization takes place in the Sami areas, and elsewhere where minorities and indigenous people live. It is important to remember that the traditional Sami culture is at risk of being wiped out if the majority culture is allowed to expand at its expense. Yet, the majority culture, to benefit all, also needs space and room. But the Fosen Peninsula experience in Norway, with last week’s manifestations in Oslo, clearly indicates that the state and the majority Norwegians have over decades acted in arrogant and ignorant ways towards a tiny minority.

Major efforts must be taken towards restoring trust between the state and the small indigenous minority people in the country – and the relationship between the rulers and the ruled in general in all countries. This conflict happens in one of the world’s most advanced democracies. We will all watch how it is handled further and solved. We note, too, that it was the youth who forced that the state to listen. That gives hope for the future, for recreating trust in politics.