MUZAFFARGARH - Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) Women Wing on Wednesday demanded separate health facilities for women and kids besides a women’s uni­versity Muzaffargarh. The wing staged a demonstration to support women’s rights in connection with Interna­tional Women Day in front of Muzaffargarh Press Club here on Wednesday. The pro­testers deplored that women have been deprived of equal opportunities of health, edu­cation and employment in the country, adding that they are directly being affected by inflation, unemployment and lawlessness in the country. They demanded that dedi­cated university and hos­pitals for women and kids would be provided to get ad­equate health facilities.