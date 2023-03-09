Share:

Rawalpindi - A large number of employees of District Council will stage a protest demonstration today (Thursday) outside the office of Deputy Commissioner (DC) against the threating behaviour of legal fraternity it adopted towards the district officer of enforcement department, informed sources.

Officer of District Council Ms Anoshia Afzal had carried out a massive operation against encroachments in areas of Adiala Road, Girja and Chakri Road while slapping fines over shopkeepers and confiscating dozens of truck loads.

This infuriated the shopkeepers who approached the legal fraternity, they said adding that some lawyers stormed into the office of the female district officer and hurled threats of dire consequences and ransacking her office.

A member of district council enforcement department told The Nation that the lawyers hired by encroachers made a forceful entry into office of District Officer Anoshia Afzal and misbehaved with her for launching anti-encroachment operation in different areas. He said that this behaviour of lawyers would not tolerated at any cost. He said that DC Rawalpindi had ordered operation against the encroachments and on the other hand the mafia used to hurl threats towards officer and employees of district council.