Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - At least 8,000 bags of hoarded sugar were re­covered from private go­down by joint raid of special branch and local adminis­tration here Wednesday. According to Assistant Com­missioner (AC) Asghar Iqbal, the godown was sealed and its salesman whose identity yet to be revealed, held on the spot. The owner named Haji Abid Ali succeeded to escape the scene. Both of the accused were booked with police station of the concerned jurisdiction. The AC said action against profi­teers and hoarders would be continued on permanent basis in future. He said the seized stock of 8,000 sugar sacks was illegally stored in the warehouse to be sold at arbitrary rates during the upcoming Ramazan