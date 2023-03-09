Share:

The US dollar appreciated Rs4.38 against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on Thursday.

The greenback was being traded at Rs283.50 around 12:15pm during intra-day trading. On Wednesday, the dollar closed at Rs279.12 in the interbank market.

The dollar also jumped by Rs4 in the open market to be traded at Rs284.50.

Currency experts say the major reason for the rupee deprecation appeared to be a delay in agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Until an accord is signed with the lender and payment is not received from other countries, the uncertainty will prevail in the market, they add.