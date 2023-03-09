Share:

Election Commission of Pakistan has summoned the secretaries of ministries of Interior and Finance for a briefing today, on the security arrangements and funding for the upcoming elections of provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a news release, the Election Commission the briefing will cover a range of issues, including availability of funds for conduct of the elections, deployment of security forces, and the need to ensure transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

The Election Commission has also summoned the top officials from Ministry of Defence and Directorate of Military Operations tomorrow for a briefing on security matters related to the upcoming general election.