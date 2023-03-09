Share:

MARDAN - Officials from the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), allegedly with the help of contractors, have cost the national exchequer millions of rupees during the tender process for the construction of 29 funeral prayer places (Janaza Gah) and other projects, and have allegedly disappeared files and made advance payments in those projects.

According to sources, TMA had given an advertisement for the construction of 29 funeral prayers places (Janaza Gah) in different areas including Jehazono ground Bakshahli Road, Sarfaraz Killy, Janaza Gah at Faram stop Sikandari, Garyala, Khudai Noor Killy Katlang road, Shankar, Sheikh Killy, Sheikhano Killy, Gaddar, Sultan Muhammad Killy, Mian Killy UC Chek Hoti, Baro UC Shahbaz Garhi, Baba Killy UC Fatma, Karkurai Wala, Hamza Khan, Hussai stop VC Bhai Khan, Narshak VC-1, Bakhshali, Faqir Ban Baghdada, Mir Akbar Killy and Kodinaka UC Babeni, Khwaja rashaka UC Maho Dheri, Dhera and Gurdas Killy UC Mardan rural, Landai Shah UC Mardan Rural, Jabba Kodinaka UC Babeni, Gharibabad Fatehabad, and Charbanda UC Babeni. According to the TMA Mardan’s final comparative statement, a total of six contractors participated in the bedding process, with Adina construction Co giving 10% below the rate, Shahzeb Khan Construction Company giving 4.33 per cent below, Tahir Hoti construction Co giving 1.20% below, Abdul Samad Khan and Brothers’ giving 10% above, Shafiq Jan and Brothers’ giving 5% above, and Saeed Mohammad construction Co giving 3% above. Tahir Hoti Construction Company was awarded a contract by the TMA for 1.20% less. Adina Construction Co gave 10% less, but the company was shown to be unresponsive.

There is a difference of 9% and 15%, and as a result, the TMA official lost millions of rupees to the national exchequer. Similarly, sources stated that the contract for the installation of approximately 233 water coolers in mosques in PK-51, 52, and 53 were awarded to a contractor, who, according to the TMA progress report, installed only 45 water coolers, despite receiving more than half of the contract’s total money. It is important to note here that, according to the law, the bill would be passed once the work was completed and the relevant authorities had reviewed it.

According to sources in the Mardan anti-corruption department, they have received three complaints containing allegations of corruption in Corona funds, appointments, and the passage of maps of markets/shops by the TMA tehsil Mardan. Similarly, there are 9 open inquiries in which technical and audit inspections are to be carried out, in which approximately Rs 1037000/- was paid illegally, while in two inquiries it caused a loss to the government exchequer through challans, and these cases have been referred to departmental process against the officers responsible. When this correspondent contacted Mayor Tehsil Mardan Himatullah Mayar to get his perspective, he stated that he had already written a letter to the deputy commissioner, the anti-corruption department, and other officials in this regard. When approached about the allegations, the TMO tehsil Mardan said that everything happened before his transfer to Mardan, but he is looking into it.