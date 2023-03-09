Share:

SUKKUR- A team of Excise Police Rohri, led by Inspector Qamaruddin Sial on Wednesday recovered 60 kg of chars from the vehicle while three accused Babar Khan, Asmatullah and Ali Ahmed were arrested.

According to Excise Police, the accused were trying to smuggle chars to Karachi in Revo vehicle number KW-7711. Excise Police Rohri also impounded the vehicle and registered a case against the accused and started investigation. Provincial Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics, Mukesh Kumar Chawla, while congratulating the team of Excise Police Rohri for the successful operation has expressed hope that they will foil every attempt of drug smuggling to Sindh.