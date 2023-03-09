Share:

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Police busted three dacoit gangs by arresting their eight active members and recovered four stolen mo­torcycles, animals, weapons and other items from their possession.

A police spokesperson said here on Wednesday that Nishatabad police con­ducted raid in Chak No 52-GB and ar­rested three dacoits including Ahsan Latif, Shahid and Bilal alias Bhola who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other cases. The police recovered 2 motorcycles, 3 pis­tols, cash and mobile phones from them.

Similarly, Sadr Tandlianwala police also arrested three dacoits including Zameer-ul-Hasan, Ghulam Abbas and Muhammad Imran alongwith 2 motor­cycles, illegal pistols, cash and mobile phones from Chak No 412-GB.

Meanwhile, Lundianwala police nabbed two robbers of a gang including Qasim resident of Bucheki and Nawaz alias Bojha Waseer resident of Chak No 629-GB and recovered stolen animals worth Rs700,000 and cash amounting to Rs40,000 from them.