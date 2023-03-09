Share:

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has said agriculture is the backbone of economy and the government is keen to provide maximum facilities to the farmers in order to reduce cost of farming and increase production.

He said this while talking to Managing Director of Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited Arif Ur Rehman, who called on him in Islamabad today.

The Managing Director informed that his company is contributing largely in manufacturing DAP and striving for sustainable agricultural growth in Pakistan.He updated the Minister about company’s future investment plans to produce micro-nutrient products in order to bring more vitalities to the fields and thereby the increase the production.

Ishaq Dar appreciated the contribution of FFBL and stressed the importance of Fertilizer sector for the agriculture sector and economic growth of the country.