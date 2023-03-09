Share:

LAHORE-Free Fire and Jazz Game Now jave joined hands to launch a new esports tournament, Game Now Free Fire Sea Invitational Qualifiers (FFSIQ). It will feature a prize pool valued at PKR 2 million sponsored by Game Now.

Free Fire is the world’s leading mobile battle royale game with over 1 billion downloads and has been at the forefront of the esports revolution in Pakistan. Free Fire & Game Now remain committed to empowering the youth through opportunity and developing a sustainable ecosystem for eSports in Pakistan. Commenting on the occasion, - Syed Babar, Head of Digital Marketing, Jazz, said, “Through the Game Now FFSIQ program, we are committed to providing a platform for Pakistani gamers to showcase their skills and take the first step towards becoming professional esports players. This partnership will contribute to the growth of the esports industry in Pakistan and serve as a source of inspiration for young people across the country.”

With a focus on mobile and PC games, Game Now has created a platform that allows players to compete in various games, including popular titles such as Free Fire, Call of Duty Mobile, and many more paving the way for a new generation of gamers in Pakistan and beyond. Free Fire Esports will launch the FFSI this year, a new multiregional tournament designed to focus on the rivalries between competitive regions. Set to take place in May, the FFSI will host 18 teams from around the globe. The Game Now FFSIQ champion team will earn the chance to represent Pakistan at the global stage at this year’s FFSI.