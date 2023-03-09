Share:

The funeral prayers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Ali Bilal were offered on Thursday in Lahore.

The funeral, which was offered in Lahore’s Baba Gound, was also attended by the PTI bigwigs, which included Farrukh Habib, Ejaz Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Azam Swati, Shafqat Mahmood, Mehmoodur Rasheed, Mian Aslam Iqbal, and Omar Sarfraz Cheema.

Besides the PTI leaders, a large number of PTI workers attended the funeral prayers of Ali Bilal.

On Wednesday, the PTI worker lost his life when police and PTI supporters clashed violently.

The deceased worker, Ali Bilal, was a resident of Jahangir Town, Lahore.

He was baton-charged violently, after which he was injured and he succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier, police arrested several PTI workers who turned up on Mall Road to participate in the rally the party claims to have been taking out in "favor of the judiciary'.