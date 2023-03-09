Share:

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs400 and was sold at Rs197,400 on Thursday against its sale at Rs197,300 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs343 to Rs169,496 from Rs169,153, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs155,371 from Rs155,057 respectively.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs20 to Rs2,120 whereas that of ten-gram silver went down by Rs17.15 to 1,817.55 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$23 to $1,819 against its sale at $1,842, the association reported.