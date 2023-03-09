Share:

Lahore - Google Doodle celebrated International women’s Day on March 8 by sharing an animation of various ways women support women. women’s Day falls annually on March 8, and women’s history Month is celebrated all through March. Google Doodle is marking the occasion by sharing an animation celebrating many ways women support women.

Meanwhile, women’s Day celebrates the contribution of women to our society and their cultural, political and socioeconomic achievements while highlighting gender equality, equal pay, discrimination against women, and hoping for a diverse, equitable, and inclusive world. women’s Day also wishes for a community where differences are valued and celebrated. keep scrolling to know more about today’s Google Doodle