ISLAMABAD - The federal government is likely to divert Rs 12 billion (approximately 2pc) from the Federal Pub­lic Sector Development Programme (PSDP) to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for con­ducting the upcoming elections, it is learnt reliably here. The Planning Commission has imposed a cut of Rs 12 billion on the allocation of 11 develop­ment projects in the PSDP 2022-23 and has now decided to return the amount to Finance Division for onward transfer to the Election Commission of Pakistan, official source told The Nation.

A summary in this regard will be moved to the competent forum for approval to redirect the funds from developmental to current expendi­ture, the source said. The funds will be forward­ed to the election commission of Pakistan for holding the upcoming elections, the source main­tained. The total rupee component of the PSDP 2022-23 is Rs 667 billion. It is worth to mention here that the Planning Commission had earlier this week imposed a cut on the allocations of 11 slow moving development projects in Public Sec­tor Development Programme 2022-23 (PSDP).The total allocations for these projects in the PSDP 2022-23 were Rs 20.403 billion, which has been reduced to Rs 8.403 billion only, the source maintained. The ministries/divisions that are af­fected by the decision include Board of Investment, National Highway Authority, Federal Education, In­ter provincial Coordination Division, Interior Divi­sion, Planning Development & Special Initiatives, and Power Division. On the project of Locust Emer­gency and Food Security Project of the National Food Security & Research Division, a cut of Rs 3 bil­lion had been imposed. The total allocation for the project was Rs 3.2 billion, which has now been re­duced to only Rs 200 million, the source said.

On the project of Secondary Transmission Lines & Grid Stations 2021-22 (HESCO) of Power Division, a cut of Rs 1.5 billion has been imposed. The earli­er allocation of the project was Rs 2 billion, which has been reduced to Rs 500 million. On the NHA projects of Dualisation & Rehabilitation of Karachi - Kararo (232 Kms) & Wadh - Khuzdar (41 Kms) (To­tal Length 273 Kms) - N-25 and Dualisation & Re­habilitation of Kararo - Wadh (83 Kms) & Kuchlak - Chaman (104 Kms) (Total Length 187 Kms) - N-25 a cut of Rs 1.5 billion each was imposed.