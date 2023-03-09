Share:

PESHAWAR - KP Caretaker Minister for Food, Fazal Elahi has said that the provincial government has approved the Food Fortification Bill, which would be implemented soon to ensure compulsory fortification of flour, cooking oil and ghee in the province.

He was addressing a function regarding fortification of oil, ghee and flour here in a local hotel, said an official handout issued on Wednesday.

The function was organised under the auspices of KP Food Safety & Halal Food Authority (KP FS-HFA) in collaboration with Nutrition International. Besides, the officials of KP FS & HFA, the representatives of Ghee Mills Association, departments of food, health, Planning & Development (P&D) and others concerned national and international organizations also attended.