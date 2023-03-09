Share:

Asad says imposition of Section 144 after polls schedule mockery of democracy: Punjab under East India Company, Naqvi new Gen Dyer of Punjab: Fawad.

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader­ship on Wednesday lashed out at the government for its massive use of pow­er against PTI protestors and said that the gang of thieves wanted to stage a “Jallianwala Bagh Massacre” like blood­bath in Lahore to postpone the elec­tions. They vowed that PTI would not let them succeed in their nefarious de­sign. The PTI leadership in their strong reactions to the Punjab police’s alleged highhandedness and brutal use of force against PTI protestors on Wednes­day said that the fascist government crossed all limits of barbarism and bru­tality just to create anarchy in the coun­try to escape the elections since their defeat was unavoidable.

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the fascist govern­ment cabinet of 78 plus jet off across the world on taxpayers money at the drop of a hat to speak about human rights. “Yet in Pakistan they beat and attack the very taxpayers who fund their lavish lifestyles - abusing inno­cent protestors and destroying their property,” he added. He said that look at the situation, leader of Pakistan’s largest party with skyrocketing public approval rating was banned from TV as he called for fundamental rights and called out torture and abuse of citizens.

“Allegations of sedition are shame­ful against a leader simply looking to uphold the constitution of Pakistan,” Qureshi added. In his strong reaction, PTI Central Secretary General Asad Umar said that the PTI welcomed the ECP’s announcement of the Punjab Assembly election schedule. However, he said that on one hand, the ECP an­nounced polls schedule and on the other Section 144 was imposed, which was nothing but to make a mockery of democracy. Asad went on to say that they were so terrified of the PTI Chair­man that they unleashed a wave of fas­cism on unarmed citizens at a rally.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry reacted that the ECP’s Pun­jab polls date announcement was wel­coming; however, he added that the electoral watchdog should take notice of the shelling and baton charge on the election rally in Lahore on the order of General Dyer. He asked the commission to impose restrictions on the powers of the caretaker government. Fawad stated that media was banned to cover police brutality on protestors, as Pun­jab was under East India Company and Mohsin Naqvi new Gen Dyer of Punjab, who, he said, wanted to stage another Jallianwala Bagh incident in Lahore so that there should be bloodshed and re­sultantly elections would be postponed. In her strong reaction, PTI Senior Vice President Dr. Shireen Mazari said that what the Punjab fascist caretaker gov­ernment was doing right now in Lahore was directly an assault on SC, in the most violent PML-N tradition of such assaults.