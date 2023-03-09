Share:

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday said a handful of misguided elements could not shake the resolve of the people of Balochistan and the Armed Forces, committed towards ensuring peace and prosperity.

The Army Chief visited Gwadar and was briefed on prevailing security situation, formation’s operational preparedness, CPEC security and efforts for ensuring a peaceful and secure environment, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS appreciated the efforts of all ranks and urged to continue working with professional commitment for the good of the people of Balochistan.

The Army Chief interacted with local notables, elected representatives and people from different walks of life.

The COAS laid particular emphasis on the socio-economic development of the area.

He also announced welfare projects related to education, installation of solar systems, fisheries, water, health, sports and livelihood.

Chief Minister Balochistan, Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Commander Quetta Corps were present during the visit of the COAS.