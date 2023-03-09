Share:

ISLAMABAD-On 8th March, Hashoo Group joined the world in celebrating International Women’s Day (IWD), a global day that honours women’s achievements, raises awareness about women’s rights, and advocates for gender equality. This year’s theme for IWD is embracing equity and moaving beyond equal opportunities, which aims to build a truly equal and just future for all. Hashoo Group is committed to promoting gender equality and creating an inclusive workplace where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to achieve their full potential.

To celebrate IWD, Hashoo Hotels hosted a beautiful celebration surrounded by purple decorations. The half-day event included launching two extraordinary campaigns in honour of the IWD. The ‘Pearl-Lady’ programme was launched across all Pearl-Continental Hotels nationwide. The aim of ‘Pearl-Lady’ programme is to provide a safe and secure environment for the solo female traveller while providing them with the utmost comfort and luxury. The second campaign, Women@Hashoo, was aimed at the female workforce of Hashoo Group. The goal is to help women have more accessibility in their careers and lives while encouraging more women to join in and become part of the Hashoo Team.

Murtaza Hashwani, while speaking on occasion, highlighted the importance of women in general. He said, “When you educate a son, you educate an individual, but when educating a daughter, you educate the whole generation; the whole community prospers”. He also admired the positive contribution of women towards Hashoo Group.

“This diversity has made us who we are. We take pride at the fact that Hashoo Group is one of the organizations in Pakistan that has key positions filled by women and are taking important decisions, a prime example of true leadership. Going forward, our intention is to recruit an equal proportion of male and female staff for our upcoming hotels,”, he added.

Hashoo Hotels believes in breaking stereotypes, promoting gender balance, and increasing women’s workforce. They remain committed to advancing gender equality and empowering women to thrive in all aspects of their lives. The Group employs more than 4,000 staff across Pakistan and is committed to including more women in their workforce by reshaping policies and offering more facilities within the workspace to facilitate women joining and staying in the workforce.