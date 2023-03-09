Share:

Currently, the real estate industry in Pakistan is following a set of procedures that are decreasing the impact on the environment. One of them is known as value engineering, which is followed by AAA Associates in construction and development. However, energy consumption is the number one factor when it comes to sustainable development. The hotel industry’s energy consumption far exceeds the per capita consumption of the entire Pakistan. It requires the use of cleaner technologies to have fewer CO2 emissions. Due to that reason, this goal would require policy interventions, and international cooperation as well. The owners of hotels will have to be taken on board as a necessary measure. But that will be a daunting task as the business sector is touted as having a neo-liberal mindset.

However, it can also play an important role in sustainable development. Increased profit from utility savings, more investment options in innovative technologies, eco-tourism, and increased energy supply might even be reasons for business owners to opt for sustainable and greener technologies.

The sustainable development goals of the United Nations have also been incorporated into the hotel industry. These include the various departments of the industry pooling their efforts for committing to SDGs. The stakeholders have been engaged all over the world in policymaking as well. Along the lines of public safety regulations, performance indicators have also been placed. And finally, corporations have also taken the task of creating awareness about sustainable development goals.

Pakistan is a country that is hard hit by environmental disasters, and due to that reason, sustainable development needs to be a national priority. However, our planet’s ecosystem requires sustainable development where the population is pushing 7 billion. Resource needs are a challenge, and the preservation of the ecosystem is a necessity as well. In this effort, the hotel industry and hospitality sector can play a huge role.

WAQAS ASMAT,

Islamabad.