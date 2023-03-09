Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday pleaded to a District and Sessions Court for an exemption to appear in a case pertaining to threatening a lady judge Zeba Chaudhry.

Mr Khan’s lawyer Naeem Panjutha filed the plea before Judge Rana Mujahid Rahim.

Mr Panjutha sought exemption from appearing before the court today (Thursday) arguing that Mr Khan was not healthy enough to travel to Islamabad and his life was under threat as well. “Persistent life threats loom over Mr Khan and if a leader is murdered, committees are formed but no one serves justice”, he argued further.

The lawyer argued that it did not mean that Mr Khan did not want to appear before the court as he had appeared before other courts in the past too. “Mr Khan has pleaded different courts for appearing via video link, and the incumbent government wants to kill him”, he added.

He further argued that the Punjab government threw shells and rubber bullets at peaceful protestors in Lahore. “It is hard to move in the area where Mr Khan resides in Lahore”, he added.

The court took a break until 11am.