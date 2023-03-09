Share:

QUETTA - The Balochistan government is all set to start the “Inclusion of Women in the Digital Economy” project, Dr Rubaba Khan Buledi, Parliamentary Secretary Law, Science and Information Tech­nology said here on Wednesday. In a message issued here on the occasion of International Wom­en’s Day, she said that the project would soon be started to equip the women of Balochistan with IT skills, making them economi­cally strong and financially in­dependent. “This programme of teaching digital skills to women will help in women’s access to digitalisation and will reduce the gender-based gap in the IT sec­tor,” she highlighted. She noted that for greater access of women to technology programmes in the province, efforts were being made on viable projects that will prove effective for the economic development of women. The par­liamentary secretary emphasised the need for making womenfolk more empowered as the said project will provide basic skills of digital financial services and it can lift a large number of women out of the poverty line. “Although many steps have been taken for the betterment of women in Paki­stan, still a lot of work needs to be done in this regard,” she said, expressing her satisfaction that women issues are now discussed openly in the media while legis­lation regarding women is also improving. She further noted that women’s participation in the political process has increased, whereas civil society is seen to be more active for raising voice for women rights. Dr Rubaba said the provincial government is committed to provide maximum opportunities to the women of Balochistan.